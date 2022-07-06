UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have identified the woman whose body was pulled from the Schuylkill River on Monday.
Samantha Henry, 28, of the Phoenixville area, died by drowning, the Montgomery County coroner’s office ruled.
The manner of death was declared an accident.
Police and fire officers were dispatched for a water rescue on the Schuylkill River in the area of Lock 60 in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, at 12:30 p.m. Monday, township police said.
Witnesses reported seeing a person jump off of the railroad trestle into the river, township police said.
Eleven water rescue and dive teams searched the river and found the body of a female about 3 p.m., police said.