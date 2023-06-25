BOYERTOWN, Pa. - It's a day of celebration in Boyertown.
"This has just been incredible," said Wendy Wadsworth.
Ollie the Owl has been found!
"We're really, really happy," said Molly Graf.
The white barn owl went missing nearly seven weeks ago. He got loose during a birds of prey demonstration at Riverfront Park in Pottstown, Montgomery County.
Immediately, it was all hands on deck, and the search for Ollie was on.
"Every day we were out looking for him. We weren't sure we were ever going to find him," said Wadsworth.
Day in and day out, signs were posted with Ollie's picture.
Neighbors listened for Owl sounds, keeping their windows open at night, and submitting tips.
"It was a long haul for all of us," said Wadsworth.
But that long haul came to an end when a young girl named Shayla made the discovery, and Ollie was seen sure living up to his name.
"Saturday morning we found him at 3 a.m. in a barn," said Wadsworth.
"I'm gonna cry, but I'm so happy he's back where he belongs," said Jill Connelly.
Community members gathered together at Boyertown Park Sunday to see the bird up close, back in his owner's arms once and for all.
"To see this bird home in his mom's hands is incredible," said Connelly.
"We wouldn't have been able to find him without everybody's help," said Graf.