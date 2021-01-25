ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Boys & Girls Club of Allentown is getting a big boost over the next two years.
The Larson Family Foundation is donating $150,000 each year for two years, the organization announced Monday.
"A donation of this magnitude will enable us to provide additional educational programs to our members and to complete several capital projects," said Deborah Fries-Jackson, CEO of the Allentown Boys & Girls Club, in a news release.
Nearly 2,000 youth annually attend one of the five Clubhouse locations in the Allentown area.