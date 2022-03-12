Today

Clearing, windy, and much colder. Don't forget to spring ahead your clocks one hour before bed. Wind chills in the single digits and even near zero with 40+ mph gusts persisting.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Some sun followed by clouds, brisk, and unseasonably cold. Don't forget daylight saving time begins...so we'll enjoy a (cold) sunset after 7pm. There might be a stray flurry or snow shower during the PM hours, mainly in northern areas.