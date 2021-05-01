ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police arrested the man they say is responsible for firing bullets into a home nearly three weeks ago.
On Sunday, April 11th, just before 3:30 a.m., 26-year-old Saul Ernesto Arteaga fired shots into an occupied home in the 500 Block of Ridge Avenue.
The Allentown Police Detective Bureau continued their investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Arteaga.
Patrol Officers arrested Arteaga at his home in the 500 Block of North 4th Street on Friday, April 30th.
Arteaga has been charged with criminal conspiracy, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, intimidation of witnesses or victims, and other offenses.