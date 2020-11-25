HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The day before Thanksgiving is typically known as the busiest travel day of the year.
But 2020 is a year like no other, with coronavirus cases surging and the global pandemic ongoing.
The CDC and other health officials warned people to limit travel this year, to reduce the spread of the virus.
But millions of Americans have bought tickets to head somewhere for Thanksgiving, and in many cities, airports are still crowded and boarding planes.
Daily TSA airport screenings topped 1 million on Monday, for only the second time since the pandemic started.
Many are still flying out of Lehigh Valley International Airport on Wednesday, with several early-morning flights scheduled to start the day.
As WFMZ's Ali Reid has seen, most travelers are wearing masks and social distancing, but health officials have said we won't see any potential impact from the holiday until about two weeks after.