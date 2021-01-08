WASHINGTON (AP) — The police officer who died of injuries he suffered in the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week was a New Jersey native.
The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Ofc. Brian D. Sicknick was injured "while physically engaging with protesters" during Wednesday's riot. He is the fifth person to die because of the Capitol protest and violence.
During struggling at the Capitol, Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
His family said in a statement Friday that Sicknick, a native of South River, Middlesex County, wanted to be a police officer his entire life. He served in the New Jersey Air National Guard before joining the Capitol Police in 2008.
"Many details regarding Wednesday's events and the direct causes of Brian's injuries remain unknown, and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian's passing a political issue," the family said.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expressed his condolences to Sicknick's family and friends.
"Officer Sicknick gave his life protecting the United States Capitol, and by extension, our very democracy, from violent insurrection," Murphy said in a statement he shared on Twitter. "His needless murder at the hands of a mob bent on overthrowing the Constitution he had dedicated his life to upholding is shocking. It is my fervent home that the rioters whose actions directly contributed to his death are quickly identified and brought to justice."
Sicknick had returned to his division office after the incident and collapsed, the statement said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died late Thursday.
Flags at the U.S. Capitol were lowered to half staff Friday in tribute to the fallen officer.
Sicknick is one of five people who died in connection with the riot. One protester, a woman from California, was shot to death by Capitol Police. Three other people, including a man from Ringtown, Schuylkill County, died after "medical emergencies" related to the breach.