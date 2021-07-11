Car crashes into Monroe County church

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - It was a quiet Sunday morning at a Stroudsburg church until a car came crashing through it. It happened in an area that normally would have been filled with worshippers.
"When I heard it was the church, I was like oh please don't let there have services going on," said Lauren Peterson, executive director of Women's Resources of Monroe County.
It is a sight Peterson never thought she would see.
"I came right down to see what was going on," said Peterson.
A silver sedan slammed through the front of The Redemption Christian Church of God in Stroudsburg, right next to the Resource Center's thrift shop Echo, leaving behind a trail of devastation.
Building owner Kathleen Lockwood tells us the driver went to hit the brake, but wound up accelerating more than 20 feet into the building.
"The car went right for the stage where the pastor would've been," said Lockwood.
We are told today's service was held remotely.
"It's just a blessing that no one was hurt," said Lockwood.
Next door Echo also sustained damage and this all comes after it just had remodeling work done.
"It's a little bit devastating, it kind of hits you where it hurts," said Peterson.
After just reopening from the pandemic, the closed sign is back on Echo's front door.
"We have some great clothes in there and some great accessories that we're going to have to figure out what can be salvaged and what needs to be replaced," said Peterson.
"We'll be cleaning up and rebuilding and putting it back together as soon as possible," said Lockwood.