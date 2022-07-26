DOYLESTOWN - Crowds of students and parents in the Central Bucks School District packed into a school board meeting tonight, protesting the district’s proposed library review policy – or what the ACLU is calling the strictest book ban in the state.
It was a policy that passed Tuesday.
Many parents in the overflow crowd were yelling after the vote, as it got heated.
Some school board members say Central Bucks library review policy 109.2 is actually intended to give parents a say on the content of the books in the library.
The conversation has been going on across the community for months, with some people saying they desperately want a policy in place, while others say it’s essentially a book ban.
The policy takes aim at sexualized content in novels, and outlines how books should be screened.
“To me, this is just so disgusting and so horrid,” sophomore Michaela Lovekin said. She said many of her peers feel that what the school board is proposing marginalizes many.
“This district is continuing to show to us that they do not care about the students and their feelings.”
She’s not alone. Some parents feel the guidelines are too broad, and would eliminate some works of literature.
“It frightens me,” said David Zemach-Bersin. “I think to myself, ‘Where are we lying? Do we live in Germany in 1932? Are we living in Russia under Stalin?”
Some parents say the topic came to light back in February, when school board members they decided they needed a policy in place that allows parents to challenge books in the district.
“Some of these books that they put in the high school and the junior high school, I swear to God, back in the days of old they would have been stamped pronography,” parent Peder Cox said.
He said it’s the responsibility of parents, not the school district, to decide what their children have access to.
“You don’t need those kind of books inside the school district libraries,” Cox said. “It needs to be in the hands of the parents. If they want their children to know it, it’s their right, not the school district’s.”
State Sen. Maria Collett, who represents parts of Bucks County, released a statement Tuesday saying she was disheartened, and that the policy is essentially a book ban.