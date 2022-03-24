READING, Pa. -- At Tony's of West Reading - the staff is busy grilling up cheesesteaks - including one for a customer in a glittery green jacket.
"The roll looks like it's cut perfectly down the middle," Jim Pappas.
Jim Pappas of Delaware really knows his cheesesteaks.
"I came up with a scoring system I have a spreadsheet I have a tracking sheet," he said.
How many has he had so far?
"This is number 1,012," Pappas said
As he racks up the savory sandwiches from around the region - he documents the whole thing online. Why?
"A girl. A reason boys do anything, a girl," he said.
After a rough patch in his life a few years back, he hit the road in pursuit of the best one.
"I met somebody and we had a particular cheesesteak shop, a special place in each of our hearts for different reasons," Pappas said.
For Jim it's not just about the cheesesteaks, but the ordering, the interaction and the relationships he's making along the way.
"It's the experience of who you're with and what you were doing when you had that cheesesteak," Pappas said.
The bonds built over a roll stuffed with meat and cheese are giving him a different outlook on life.
"My dad's favorite place. It's where we went in mom's station wagon. It's where we went after the big game. It's where we went after the big game," he said.
So, on this National Cheesesteak Day, Pappas tasty tour continues.
"They're everywhere. They're good cheesesteaks everywhere," Pappas said.
He says he doesn't know how long he'll keep doing this - but he knows he'll be back in our area for another sandwich - and a good story.
"I'm definitely gonna have to hit a couple more spots in West Reading," he said.