The first weekend of November will be a nice one, but still chilly by early November standards with highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows still diving into the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. We'll fall back the clocks this weekend, but spring ahead our temperatures next week as we keep the dry weather through most of the week, and noticeably warm things up. Highs will be around 60-65 degrees most of next week, with more bearable nights around 40-45 degrees. A weak disturbance may touch off a shower Wednesday, but it's more likely that we'll have to wait until later next Friday for the chance of any measurable rain.
SATURDAY
Lots of sunshine will be the rule through the first half of your weekend, with early morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs again in the low 50s. Winds will be light and it will be a dry and pleasant albeit cool early November day. It's also the last day under Daylight Saving Time, so our last sunset after 5pm as well for the rest of the year. Don't forget to "fall back" those clocks before bed Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Welcome back to Eastern Standard Time, and sunsets before 5pm for the rest of the year. Weather-wise, it will be a nice day, with sunshine mixing with some high clouds, courtesy of an ocean storm that will stay out to sea and have no other impact on our weather despite some fringe high cloudiness. Highs will inch up into the mid 50s, a bit closer to seasonable for this time of year. Sunday night will be our first night above freezing since early in the week.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
The dry weather remains constant, but the temperatures finally start to warm. Highs will reach the low 60s on Monday, and the mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak disturbance may touch off a passing shower on Wednesday in one or two spots, but expect the mainly dry pattern to hold serve through the first half of the week. The days will be partly to mostly sunny and comfortably mild, with the overnight lows milder as well and closer to 40 degrees.
