ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Personnel at an Allentown church watched live security footage as an accused burglar wandered around inside.
Anthony R. Laeyt now faces felony burglary and criminal trespassing charges after allegedly breaking into the First Presbyterian Church early Saturday morning.
Allentown police were dispatched to the church in the 3200 block of Tilghman Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. for a report of an intruder. Church personnel reported watching live security footage from inside the building and seeing a man walking around with a bag and flashlight, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers with the South Whitehall Township Police Department surrounded the building as Allentown police officers searched inside the church. Police allege they found Laeyt hiding in an office behind a chair. He was carrying a screwdriver, a flashlight and a duffel bag. Inside the bag, officers said they found a "large amount of candy."
District Judge Ronald Manescu arraigned the 36-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash option. Allentown police said in a news release that authorities also charged Laeyt, of North 33rd Street, with receiving stolen property in connection with earlier alleged break-ins at the church.
On-line court records show police filed two additional set of charges against Laeyt on Thursday. Records list those offenses as occurring in January.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20.