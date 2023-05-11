People in Montgomery County washed away their every day lives for one night of a European circus.
Cirque Italia's Gold Unit stopped by for their first Pottstown show at the Philadelphia Premium Outlets.
The show is based on the 1950's, and it's a mix of rock and roll, and beautiful colors.
Seventeen performers flip over trapezes, swing from ropes, and ride roller skates and bikes — sometimes with water flowing on stage.
The show's ringmaster says it's fun for the whole family.
Alex Acero, Cirque Italia ringmaster, shared a review of the show on Facebook.
"The mom said I bought a cotton candy for my daughter, she's only 6 years old. And she was so entertained watching the show that she forgot about to eat the cotton candy," Acero said, adding that he felt the feedback was "amazing."