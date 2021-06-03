PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | The City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Eagles are encouraging people to “swoop in” to get vaccinated at sites across the city, starting with a clinic focused on teens.
City officials announced on Thursday this clinic will operate on Saturday, June 5, at The Philadelphia School.
The clinic is run by the Philadelphia Fire Department, which is open to anyone 12 or older who currently lives or works in Philadelphia according to officials, and will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2501 Lombard St. in Center City.
The Eagles mascot SWOOP will be on site from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to greet fans and give away team swag, noted Eagles officials. In addition, the Eagles Eye Mobile powered by Vision To Learn will offer free comprehensive eye care to children of all ages from 8 a.m. to noon.
Funded by the Eagles Charitable Foundation, the mission of the Eagles Eye Mobile powered by Vision To Learn sets out to ensure that every child in the School District of Philadelphia is set up for success by equipping them with the vital vision care they need at no cost, they say.
“Everyone in Philadelphia who is eligible needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “That can only happen when everyone is working together. If there's anyone who knows the value of teamwork, it's the Eagles, so we're excited to be on the same team as them."
“We are pleased to partner with the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Fire Department on this community-wide vaccination initiative,” said Eagles President Don Smolenski. “Our Eagles branded Eye Mobile vehicles, combined with the city’s bright, red fire trucks will provide a recognizable presence and a signal to Philadelphia residents that the vaccine is free and available right in their own neighborhood!”
The Philadelphia School clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine for free, said city officials. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can also be made here. An appointment for the second dose will be made on site.
The City says its partnership with the Eagles is expected to continue throughout the summer.