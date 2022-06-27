READING, Pa. - Volunteers are setting up for a major clothing and shoe giveaway at FirstEnergy stadium happening Tuesday.
Pastor Earl Wise of The Real Church 516 near Fleetwood helped coordinate a large-scale giveaway for anyone in the community.
"Our church is really big on being the hands and feet of Jesus and serving the community," says Pastor Earl.
He started a partnership with Amazon to be able to get surplus items into the hands of those who need them.
Amazon donated more than 7,000 items for the event, to give to the public.
"We have obviously clothing, we also have shoes, we have a lot of wearables, underwear and T-shirts," says Mike Robinson, Executive Director of Community Relations and Fan Development for the R-Phils.
Pastor Earl approached Robinson of the R-Phils about holding this event at FirstEnergy Stadium.
R-Phils interns and volunteers from the church helped sort and set up for the big giveaway.
"You know with gas prices, inflations and everything that's going on in the world this would be a big help to the community and the city of Reading," says Robinson.
The event goes from 8-4 Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium and is first come first serve.
"We want to make sure that folks that are struggling and even folks that might not be struggling, but might be watching pennies and they want to give their child a pair of sneakers or a pair of Crocs or a jacket; they can come here," says Pastor Earl.
Those who attend will need to sign a waiver that they will not sell the items they take.