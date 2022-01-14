Today

Clouds and maybe a few flurries early then increasing sunshine. Increasingly windy and turning colder in the afternoon as arctic air arrives.

Tonight

Mostly clear, blustery, and bitter cold. Below zero wind chills likely. Double digit below zero wind chills in the Poconos.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny, brisk, and very cold. Wind chills below zero in the morning, then in the single digits later in the day.