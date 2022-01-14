Hopefully, you got a chance to enjoy our January thaw on Thursday, or at least the closest thing we can manage to one in an otherwise wintry pattern. We had one arctic blast to start the week, and we're awaiting another one to end the week with. That next shot of bitter cold and wind will arrive later Friday and last through much of the weekend, with Friday night through Saturday night delivering the core of the Canadian cold. Just as the cold eases late in the weekend, our attention will immediately turn to a strong storm that will zip up the East Coast Sunday night into Monday. Since it looks to take an inland and not a coastal track, that likely means most of us will start as snow Sunday evening but then mix with and change to sleet and rain overnight before the storm quickly wraps up early Monday. Some accumulating snow is likely for many of us, more the farther north and west you travel. However, the jackpot snows will be across central and even western Pennsylvania as well as upstate New York given the expected track of our storm. More cold air will stick around for much of next week.
FRIDAY
Our next arctic front will sweep through the area during the day on Friday, and will come through with little fanfare outside of some patchy clouds or flurries. Out ahead of it, clouds will give way to some sunshine on Friday, but the winds will ramp up once the front passes and starts to deliver the cold air. So expect a midday high in the mid to upper 30s, but with temperatures steady or falling back a bit later in the day. Plus, as winds become blustery, wind chills will be noticeably colder in the afternoon and evening. Northerly winds around 15-25mph, especially by afternoon, will help usher in our next cold blast. Single digit lows are expected Friday night, with below zero wind chills also in the cards.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be a bitter cold and brisk but also bright and sunny day, with highs only in the upper teens. Then Saturday night may be the coldest night of the winter so far with lows well down into the single digits, and even below zero in the Poconos.
SUNDAY
We'll end the weekend by sneaking in a dry day on Sunday, but it will still be cold as sunshine gives way to increasing clouds ahead of a strong and fast moving winter storm for Sunday night into early Monday. Sunday's highs will be in the mid 20s, still quite cold for this time of year but not as cold as Saturday. Some snow likely develops Sunday evening and overnight for everyone, but it likely won't stay all snow.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A strong and fast moving winter storm will zip up the East Coast, actually, up between the Appalachians and the I-95 corridor, Sunday night into Monday. If this storm tracked along or off the coast, we'd have a better chance of all snow and heavier snow. However, that inland track means warmer ocean air factors in, and what starts as snow for most of us Sunday evening will eventually turn to sleet and rain later Sunday night and early Monday morning before quickly ending as the storm departs. It will be windy too, especially towards the coast, where beach erosion and significant tidal flooding is likely. So right now, it looks like the snowiest part of this storm will be the first part of Sunday night, when a steady thump of snow brings at least a few inches of accumulation for everyone, maybe only an inch or two towards the I-95 corridor, a few more towards the I-78 corridor, and the most farther north and west towards the Poconos and the Interstates 80/81 corridors. A change to sleet and rain will push from south to north across the area, limiting accumulations and weighing down the snowpack from the storm. Things taper to just some rain and snow showers early Monday, but the winds will remain blustery behind our departing storm.