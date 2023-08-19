BERN TWP., Pa - The Berks County Coroner's office confirms a boy died after disappearing into the waters of Blue Marsh Lake on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the lake around 2 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old boy who went under the water.
"Park visitors came to contact the park rangers to report a young male, 12-years-old, went under water.," said Scott Sunderland of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Sunderland says the boy was visiting with family.
The family witnessed the boy go under, and it took about an hour to find him, officials said. The boy was not wearing a life jacket.
"Rangers responded, threw out marker buoys in the area where the eye witness pointed it out. The rangers and members of the public formed a line and searched along the shore line," Sunderland continued.
He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
"He was found in the water about 50 feet from shore, about 6 feet deep," said Sunderland.
Officials said park visitors helped with search.
Sunderland tells us the area where the boy was swimming is out of the designated swimming area at Blue Marsh.
"We recommend you stay in the designated swim area," he continued.
Visitors who witnessed the rescue efforts, are saddened by the events.
My prayers go out to the family. No one deserves that to happen, especially to someone they love," said visitor of Blue Marsh, Bentley Norman.