LOS ANGELES, Ca - A lawsuit containing allegations of sexual assault has been filed against disgraced comedian Bill Cosby and his agency.
A lawsuit was filed Tuesday in California Superior Court on behalf of Linda Ridgway-Whitedeer, a former actress who alleges Cosby used the guise of an audition arranged through the William Morris Agency to sexually assault her.
According to the lawsuit, in 1971 while preparing for a film role, Bill Cosby reached out directly to his agency, William Morris, and requested that another William Morris client, Ridgway-Whitedeer, come to the filming location and audition for a role in the film.
When Ridgway-Whitedeer arrived at the audition, the lawsuit alleges Cosby ushered her into an office and, after ensuring that no one could enter the room, sexually assaulted her.
“There are two levels of betrayal at play here that put Linda in Cosby’s clutches,” said Jeff Anderson, Ridgway-Whitedeer’s attorney. “The first is Cosby’s power to summon any young, vulnerable actress with promises of a career and opportunities. But he didn’t give these women jobs or opportunities in the entertainment industry. He sexually assaulted them. The second layer of betrayal is the William Morris Agency. They knew or should have known that actresses were going to auditions with Cosby and coming back traumatized, assaulted and raped. And what did William Morris do? Nothing.”
In 2022, Governor Gavin Newson officially signed the AB 2777 (Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act) into law. This law allows survivors of sexual assault as adults to take legal action no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.
Ridgway-Whitedeer, now 77-years-old, said she has been waiting more than 50 years to expose what happened to her.