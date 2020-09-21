MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A Milford Township couple were sentenced Monday in a scheme to buy and sell stolen items out of their QMart-based business, according to the Bucks County district attorney's office.
Michael Gill, 42, was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in prison followed by three years of probation, the DA's office said. His wife Denise Gill, 39, was sentenced to 72 hours to 12 months in jail followed by three years of probation. Both were also ordered to pay restitution of $1,469, payable to Target and Giant, the stores that donated items to Bucks County detectives as part of the investigation into the selling of stolen goods.
Last month, Michael Gill pleaded guilty to organized retail theft and receiving stolen property while his wife pleaded guilty to solicitation to retail theft and receiving stolen property.
The Gills were charged in October after an investigation by detectives from the Quakertown Borough Police Department and the Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force found they had enlisted people suffering from opioid and methamphetamine addictions to steal health and beauty products from retail stores, the DA's office said. The couple then purchased the products at a fraction of the retail value and sold them for a profit, according to the DA's office.
The Gills sold many of the stolen items through an eBay account associated with their store One Stop Health and Beauty Shop at the Quakertown Farmers Market, the DA's office said. The couple sometimes purchased stolen items at the store, and on other occasions took delivery of the items at other locations along John Fries Highway in Milford Township.