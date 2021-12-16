The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the Lehigh Valley by St. Luke’s University Health Network.
St. Luke’s confirmed two cases Thursday.
At least 30 other cases are suspicious and under review and likely account for a portion of recent breakthrough cases, according to St. Luke's.
“This is another reason to strongly consider getting a booster shot, or to be immunized if you haven’t already,” said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, St. Luke’s Senior Vice President of Medical & Academic Affairs and Section Chief Emeritus of Infectious Diseases.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that early data suggests omicron is more transmissible than delta, with a doubling time of about two days.
Walensky said in a recent interview with the AP that nearly all of the reported cases were mild thus far.