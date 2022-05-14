LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Downed wires resulting from a car crash are expected to have Hahns Dairy Road closed for most of the day Saturday, officials say.
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of the road, and involved multiple vehicles.
Officials say that a car hit a pole bringing down power lines for a mile stretch. Some parts of the power lines did catch fire and were put out. They say that it is likely that the damage will cause power outages in the area. Forest Inn Road will also be closed for about a mile or two in either direction while power lines are fixed.
Palmerton Community Ambulance responded to the scene, but not injuries were reported. The Aquashicola Fire Company responded and shut down the road. State police at Lehighton are investigating the incident.