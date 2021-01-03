Allentown fire S. 16th Street
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Flames poured out of an Allentown duplex shortly after firefighters arrived on scene Sunday.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South 16th Street.

Firefighters said the initial call came in as a report of smoke coming from a closet on the second floor of the duplex. 

They said the fire quickly escalated. Firefighters called for a second alarm for more manpower.

Officials said half of the duplex was heavily damaged, displacing five people.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.