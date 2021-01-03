ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Flames poured out of an Allentown duplex shortly after firefighters arrived on scene Sunday.
The fire started around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South 16th Street.
Firefighters said the initial call came in as a report of smoke coming from a closet on the second floor of the duplex.
They said the fire quickly escalated. Firefighters called for a second alarm for more manpower.
Officials said half of the duplex was heavily damaged, displacing five people.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.