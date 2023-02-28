EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UGI Utilities, Inc. announced Tuesday that customers can expect a reduction in their natural gas bill.
UGI said its purchased gas cost will decrease on March 1 and as a result, the average customer bill will drop by 8 percent, decreasing from $124.49 per month to $114.51 per month.
“As we now see lower wholesale prices for our gas purchase activity following the increases leading into the winter period, UGI is pleased to pass along these lower costs to our customers,” said Paul Szykman, UGI Chief Regulatory Officer. “UGI recognizes affordability is important to our customers and we strive to bring all customers a balance of affordability, reliability and carbon smart energy choice with our natural gas service offering.”
Despite the reduction, the company offers budget billing for those struggling with heating costs, as well as multiple free payment options to customers who enroll in UGI’s online bill payment program.
Customers with a limited or fixed income should visit www.ugi.com/customerassistance or call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs. UGI can assist eligible customers in applying for federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.
Additional information on energy efficiency programs is available on UGI’s website at www.ugi.com