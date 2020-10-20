PERKASIE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a bank and then tried to shoot a state trooper, according to the county district attorney's office.
It happened Monday in Perkasie, Bucks County. Police say 42-year-old Christopher LaRue robbed the QNB Bank branch on West Chestnut Street.
During that robbery he allegedly tried to lock the employees in the safe before he took off.
Later a state trooper encountered him, and a scuffle ensued. Investigators say LaRue pulled out a gun, threatened to kill the state trooper, and pulled the trigger repeatedly, but the gun didn't fire.
The trooper arrested him.
LaRue was charged with 16 offenses, including second-degree attempted murder, robbery, persons not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license and two counts of aggravated assault. He also faces charges of theft, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
LaRue is being held on $1 million bail.