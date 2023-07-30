"Everyone here is a proud Dieruff graduate," said Kay Kurtz, President of Dieruff High School Alumni Association.
It was a great day to be a Dieruff Husky.
"Its the best school in Allentown, are you kidding me?" said Debrosha McCants, Class of '78.
It was a record-breaking high school reunion for five classes: 1963, 1968, 1973, 1978 and 1983.
The alumni events have grown so large they've had to switch venue spots. This year, 500 graduates packed into the South Mountain Grove in Salisbury Township.
"Why wait every five years to have a reunion for your class?" said Kurtz.
It's been a summertime tradition for 13 years. Multiple classes come together, meet up with old friends and take a walk down memory lane.
"It's always great catching up with people we haven't seen in a while," said McCants. "And we ain't getting any younger!"
Some classes even hit major milestones.
"Its 60th class reunion," said John Stevens, Class of '63.
"Dieruff was a hometown school and feel, and it felt great to be a part of that community," said Dawn Hoffman, Class of '73.
They even made sure to honor graduates who have passed, because, once a Husky always a Husky.
"It's all about Husky pride at Dieruff High School," said Stevens. "It's nothing like any other high school."