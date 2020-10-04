WYOMISSING, Pa. -- There's nothing like having good neighbors you can count on. An elderly Berks County man is thankful for his neighbors, especially the one with four legs.
91-year old Mr. Lee says he was out mowing his lawn and he fell off at his retaining wall.
That's when his neighbor's service dog, Bear, went into action.
"I was wondering what he was barking at," says neighbor Lewis Gonzales, "That's when I noticed my neighbor, Lee. He fell off the receded wall."
Within minutes, neighbors picked Lee up and brought him inside his house and administered first aid.
Lee says his head, ribs and legs are a little sore, but his heart is warmed by his good neighbors.