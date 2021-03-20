LACKAWANNA, PA -- Police in Lackawanna County are searching for the driver of a truck or SUV they believe hit a pole and fled the scene.
The crash happened just after 3:00am on Saturday morning on the 900 block of Aberdeen Road in Madison Township.
State Police in Dunmore believe the driver of a Ford pickup truck or SUV was traveling East on Aberdeen road when they traveled off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole, sheered the pole in half and continued to drive away.
Authorities say parts of a Ford chrome grill, which had black duct tape on it, were found at the scene of the crash. The vehicle may have a loud exhaust.
Officials report that an oil trail was also found near the scene leading them to believe the Ford struck the utility pole and continued East on Aberdeen Road before turning North on Reservoir Road. The oil trail continued onto SR 590 before disappearing.
The vehicle will have heavy front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Dunmore by calling 570-963-3156.