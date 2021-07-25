EASTON, Pa. - Easton Police are searching for information about a possible shots fired incident.
Officials say on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. they responded to a report of gunshots fired in 900 block of Philadelphia Road.
Ballistic evidence was found at the scene and surrounding area but there was no gunshot victim located.
Police say a silver or light-colored sedan left the scene following the shooting, traveling south on Philadelphia Road. They say the vehicle may have tinted windows and gunshot damage.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6637 or the department tip line at 610-250-6635.