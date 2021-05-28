EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. | After months of planning, collaboration with the township, and construction the Exeter Community Library's Story Walk is ready to open.
It's something they've been wanting to create for a while, and have tested it in the past with temporary story walks.
"When Covid happened and we needed outside activities we finally said this is the perfect time to ask the township, to ask sponsors, would you help us do something more permanent," says Laura Kauffman, Children's Librarian at the Exeter Community Library.
"We have been patrons of this library for years and years and this is just a joyful addition to the place," says Lizabeth Stavenski-Bell, Vice-President of the Library Board. Stavenski-Bell and her daughter Alia were enjoying the scenery and story boards as they strolled the path after the ribbon cutting.
"It's really magical," says Alia Bell. "I would enjoy this at any age."
A story walk is a deconstructed picture book broken down into individual posts to read as you walk along, often times there's an interactive element. The debut story is 'Ruby's Birds'.
The plan right now is to change the story seasonally, so about four times a year, but Kauffman says that could become more frequent. She says there are also other possibilities.
"There are things I'm thinking of long term that could be every single stop you go to you build something, or something for teenagers like it becomes a scavenger hunt; every single post has a sort of challenge or something to find," says Kauffman.
Saturday is the public opening for the new installation which will be open year-round for people to enjoy.