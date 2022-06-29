HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Independence Day cookouts might cost you a little extra this year due to food and other supply chain increases.
"Every single product that you touch or purchase, prices have increased. It doesn't matter what it is, what industry, everyone is seeing high costs across the board," said Sean Ryan, Owner of Tussock Sedge Farm.
Expenses are getting harder to swallow.
"The one who had the biggest jump is actually ground beef, and that was an increase of 36% just in the last year," says Taylor Zahn, Media Marketing Specialist, PA Farm Bureau.
"Next was actually going to be chicken breasts. They increased 33%," continued Zahn.
The American Farm Bureau is blaming ongoing supply chain issues, inflation, and the war in Ukraine. It says the cost of a 4th of July cookout has increased 17% from this time last year.
Consumers and farmers are feeling the pain.
"Fertilizer has over tripled. And so something that they were able to buy relatively easy, suddenly, it's three times the amount. People, farmers are a bit worried about getting the crop off," Zahn continued.
Ryan says he is trying to keep prices down as much as he can. Over the past year, its ground beef has increased 50 cents a pound because of the latest trends.
"Ultimately, certain costs do have to get passed on because there's only so much we can take," says Ryan "Processing costs have gone up, fuel.
Fortunately, it's not all doom and gloom. Items like strawberries, sliced cheese and potato chips have all gone down in price. Experts say to continue shopping local, as there are other ways to save.