WEST READING, Pa. - With not much excitement for tennis, West Reading found itself in a pickle.
"We had 4 unused courts and we have a bunch of tennis courts next door in Wyomissing," said Pat Shields, owner and CEO of Fromuth Racquet Sports.
The borough's parks and rec department is getting out of that pickle with pickleball.
"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country right now," said Shields.
The game is generally more approachable. It's a cross between tennis, badminton and ping pong. It's played on a much smaller court.
Shields and his wife have donated 10 pickleball courts to West Reading.
"It was just a natural that this would be a great way to give back to the community," said Shields.
"It's gonna be a main attraction," said Dean Murray, acting Borough Manager for West Reading. "They're talking about tournaments, and I think it's going to be a big attraction piece to the Borough."
The Shields' also donated the renovated, eye-popping basketball courts that share the space. Shields says pickleball is inclusive, engaging and accessible for all.
"We're going to be working with the Olivets and the kids in Reading who want something else to do in a park," said Shields.
They'll also be working with I M ABLE to make handicap accessible programming.
The sport's presence in the Borough will come along with the formation of the West Reading Pickleball Association, an organization of volunteers which Shields hopes one day can hold clinics, leagues and tournaments.
"We want the community to take this and run with it," said Shields.