The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could expand COVID-19 booster eligibility to kids and teens ages 12 to 15.
The Washington Post reports it could happen by early next week for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which is the only one approved for children and teens in the age group.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says federal health officials have been considering boosters for adolescents and younger teens.
Teens 16 and up already have access to get the booster at least six months after completing the Pfizer-BioNTech primary shots.
Studies show a booster dose increases protection from the omicron variant significantly.