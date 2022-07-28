The federal climate deal has moved one step closer to reality.
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the Democrats' lone holdout, has agreed to the nearly $370 billion package. Democrats now hope to pass the bill through reconciliation.
There's a potential impact locally.
It's tough to find a cleaner mechanic shop than U.S. Automotive in Allentown. It's the pride of Don Ruble's family for 30 years.
"What do you like about being a mechanic?" I asked.
"You get to fix stuff that is usually broken right?" he said.
Ruble has an eye for the future, and it's green. He's prepping his business to service electric cars.
Looking at the school and the manufacturers of who we want to service, because we can't service them all.
Ruble's instincts could pay off as he is set to have a lot of future business.
This as part of an expected climate deal billions will be poured into expanding the manufacturing and affordability of electric cars.
This as Democrats appear to reach a $370 billion climate deal, that includes investing in renewable energy, agricultural and forest protection, cutting carbon emissions, as well as money for homeowners, especially in underserved communities, to retro fit their homes to be more efficient.
"I think it will help. We need to transition now," said Tara Zrinski, a solar panel saleswoman.
For Zrinksi, that includes making panels more affordable for homeowners. She said she'd like to see a rebate or low-interest loan, rather than the tax credit that the bill has.
"That would eliminate a great cost for them, it would offset inflation because we all know your dollar doesn't stretch as far," she said.
As for Ruble, he just finished a new building for the new technology, as his son will one day. take over and become for a new generation.
"How big of an investment is that for you?" I asked.
"One million dollars," he said.
"And it's empty."
"Yes."
"So you're betting big?"
"Yes," he laughed.
No matter what the future holds said Ruble prefers to lead not follow.