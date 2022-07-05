Today

Becoming mostly cloudy and turning more humid with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms possible, mostly south and west of the Lehigh Valley.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Tomorrow

Clouds mixing with some sunshine, and a bit less humid later in the day and overnight. A spotty shower is possible, but most of the day is dry.