WASHINGTON TWP., BERKS COUNTY - Fireworks may have played a part in an early Tuesday fire that burned several sheds, a camper and an old saw mill, officials said.
Eastern Berks Fire Department and neighboring stations were dispatched at 1:56 a.m. to a report of sheds on fire in the 300 block of Lenape Road, according to Eastern Berks spokesman Paul Bartlett.
Eastern Berks Deputy Chief Chris Schaeffer arrived at the scene and reported multiple sheds on fire and called for two more tankers, Bartlett said.
Firefighters arrived and knocked down the blaze in about two hours. A tanker fill site was established by Engine 19 at the Eastern Berks station in Bechtelsville. Fire police controlled traffic around the scene.
Eastern Berks Fire Chief Mike Mutter said the homeowner said he was setting off fireworks earlier in the evening.
But Mutter also said questionable electrical hook ups were found to each of the buildings involved with the fire.
“So it’s hard to tell what the cause and origin was completely, due to the severity of the damage,” a statement said. “Either way, it was something of the homeowners doing and only affected his property.”
Other fire departments responding were Boyertown, Hereford, Earl, Topton, Pennsburg, Gilbertsville and New Hanover, along with Bally Medics.