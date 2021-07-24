LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. - One firefighter was killed and other first responders were injured early Saturday in a crash on Interstate 76 in Lower Merion Township, according to WPVI.
WPVI reports a Pennsylvania State Trooper, a medic and a firefighter responded to a crash around 3:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Schuykill Expressway near Waverly Road.
After they arrived at the scene, another vehicle slammed into the first accident scene, striking the first responders, police said.
Officials said the firefighter, with the Belmont Hills Fire Company, died from his injuries.
No information about the other first responders' injuries have been released.