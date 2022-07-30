More than 100 first responders were in Lehigh County for a Rescue Task Force exercise.
They flocked to Springhouse Middle School in South Whitehall to prepare for an active shooter or mass casualty event.
Fire officials say it's the culmination of training for emergency crews.
They say police and firefighters practiced separately because of the pandemic but were finally able to put together a larger exercise.
They say a similar exercise was held back in 2012.
"We've been training ever since to get better. We learned a lot then, things have changed, right? With where it is, there's always shooters now, any kind of mass gathering could be a potential target. So we did more training," said Greenawalds Fire Battalion Chief Chris Peischl.
Officials say they try to do one big drill like this each year.