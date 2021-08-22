FLSmidth Inc., a supplier of equipment to the minerals and cement industries, may relocate from its 2040 Avenue C office in Bethlehem.
That would make way for the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School to occupy the space, according to documents filed with Bethlehem's Zoning Hearing Board. The board is due to meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Town Hall to review the plan.
The public document suggests the FLSmidth move may be a response to "working from home" practices that started during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The property in the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park "contains a large office complex, partially occupied by F.L. Smidth. Recent changes in regional business practices has made large, centralized office sites virtually obsolete, as evidenced by the market conditions for such properties in the Lehigh Valley," according to the filing.
"F.L. Smidth needs to downsize its office footprint and intend to relocate to (a) different site in the city. The applicant intends to purchase the property for (use) as a Charter School," according to the document posted on the zoning board's web site.
The LVA charter school has proposed building a new campus on Butztown Road in Bethlehem Township. It operates in rented space in Hanover Township, Northampton County. The cost of building a new school was estimated at $80 million in 2020.
A call placed to the charter school outside of regular business hours was not answered.
The zoning board meeting will be held both in-person at Bethlehem City Hall and virtually.