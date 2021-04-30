The date for the 2021 Freddy celebration has been set.
The celebration will air 7 p.m. May 27 on WFMZ-TV.
"The high schools never gave up," Shelley Brown, executive producer of the Freddy Awards said in a prepared statement. "It's a testament to arts programs in the Lehigh Valley and Warren County, NJ. These students and directors find a way. They know how valuable it can be to them and to their community."
This year's event will not be a typical awards show as programs were not able to be evaluated for awards because of the pandemic. The celebration will be filled with video of streamed performances, rehearsals and medleys along with flashbacks from previous Freddy Awards ceremonies.