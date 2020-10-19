BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A former Bethlehem man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl and recording the alleged attacks on his cell phone.
Bethlehem police charged Jason E. Messics with child rape, indecent sexual assault, corruption and child pornography in connection with the alleged attacks and for allegedly showing the girl pornography. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned the 31-year-old Monday afternoon, setting bail at $1 million.
In September, the 12-year-old girl reported to Bethlehem police that she’d been sexually assaulted by Messics several times, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities said the victim is known to Messics.
During an interview with investigators, the victim alleged that Messics showed her pornographic videos on his cell phone between February and June 2019, according to court records. She also described sex acts Messics allegedly performed on her and recorded on his cell phone. The alleged sexual abuse reportedly stopped in August 2020.
It's not clear from court records how long the alleged abuse occurred.
Messics agreed to an interview with police during which time he allegedly admitted to the sexual abuse.
A search of the defendant’s phone allegedly turned up a 30-second video of Messics performing a sex act on a female and 142 pictures of the female. During a subsequent interview with the victim, she allegedly identified clothing and other items in a still photo as being her.
Messics now faces felony counts of child rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, child endangerment, child pornography, criminal use of a communication device and recording a child sex act. He also faces misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person younger than 13.
Messics, who now lives in Hellertown, was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 29. As conditions of bail, Messics must undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations, remain drug and alcohol free and undergo weekly drug and alcohol screenings. The judge ordered that he will be subject to electronic monitoring and must not be in supervision of any minor.