REDING, Pa. - Investigators say the former treasurer of the Reading Education Association (REA) allegedly stole union funds and deposited them into her own bank account.
On Thursday, officials charged 49-year-old Lisa Herbinko with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with records.
In September of 2022, Berks County Detectives initiated a criminal investigation when REA representatives reported the theft of funds from their accounts.
A financial audit was conducted, and authorities allege that since 2014, Herbinko made numerous withdrawals and deposited this money into her own personal bank account, as well as into the account of a juvenile relative.
Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered Lisa Herbinko allegedly stole $398,620.87 from Reading Education Association financial accounts.
Investigators also said she failed to pay the REA’s state and federal taxes; and failed to make the required payments to the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA.) According to the allegations, Herbinko had been falsely reporting tax and PSEA payments to the REA and had filed fictitious treasurer’s reports to conceal her wrongdoing.
In September of 2022, Herbinko resigned as treasurer.
She surrendered to authorities on January 5 and was released on $15,000.00 unsecured bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 23.