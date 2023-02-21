MOHNTON, Pa - The S.P.A.R.K.S Foundation announced Tuesday they're forming a partnership with Blankets of Hope to provide science kits to local youth.
Thanks to a sponsorship from Blankets of Hope, 100 kits will be available to youth who visit Berks Community Health Center.
“Science Explorers, powered by The S.P.A.R.K.S Foundation, is thrilled to be able to provide 100 STEM lessons for youth who are affiliated with Berks Community Health Center. Our mission at The S.P.A.R.K.S Foundation is to inspire young minds within our local communities through our award-winning, inquiry-based lessons,” said Alec Reinert, director of business development & operations at Science Explorers.
The Berks Community Health Center noted what a valuable resource the kits are to visiting pediatric patients.
“Our patients often come from low-income, disadvantaged homes and often do not have access to STEM activities outside of school," said Deborah Hartranft, director of development and communications at Berks Community Health Center. "These kits are not only an educational tool for the children, they also provide a great activity for them to enjoy with their parents or caregivers.”