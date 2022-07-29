COLMAR, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf in Montgomery County on Friday, talking abortion.
Specifically, an executive order he signed about two weeks ago, designed to protect out-of-state abortion seekers without fear of being arrested or detained at the request of another state, as well as those who help people travel.
"That order helps protect the doctors who provide essential medical services in Pennsylvania," the governor said. "And ensures the safety of Pennsylvanians and out of states visitors who seek medical care in Pennsylvania."
"It also protects physicians and other healthcare providers cariing for these patients and allows us to practice medicine without fear or prosecution and persecution,” said Dr. Karen Feisullin, and OBGYN with Jefferson Health-Abington.
Wolf also filed on a lawsuit Thursday against the state General Assembly to block a constitutional amendment, passed earlier this month, that would say there is no right to an abortion in the state.
The amendment, if it passes in one more session, would be brought to voters as a ballot question the governor can't to veto.
“The governor hasn't really come to the table to negotiate with the legislature on these issues so we found ourselves that we have to use this process to go to right to the people," said Republican state Rep. Gary Day. Day supports the amendment so the decision can be made by Pennsylvania voters.
"I don't mind that the governor is trying every tactic that he can do to get done what he wants to have done, or stop what he doesn't want done, but what we're really going to see is the Pennsylvania Supreme Court going to take something on shaky ground and deliver for the Governor what they want," Day said.
Wolf added Friday that he'll continue to fight to keep abortion legal while he's in office, but it's unclear if he'll be able to successfully block this constitutional amendment in state Supreme Court.