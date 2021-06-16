HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and at all commonwealth facilities in Elk County to fly at half-staff on Wednesday.
Flags will be flown at half staff to honor a man who recently died while working for the state, Timothy Fitch.
Fitch, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee, died on Monday, June 14, 2021, while performing his job duties, officials say.
Flags shall be lowered to half-staff and remain lowered until sunset on Saturday, June 19, 2021.