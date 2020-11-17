SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Monday night’s meeting of the Governor Mifflin School Board was a speedy affair, taking less than 20 minutes. Perhaps that’s because the board knew the next meeting would deal with meatier issues.
To that end, the board set a special meeting date for the reorganization of the Governor Mifflin Board of School Directors to take place on Monday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Education Center Board Room. Board positions for president, vice president, and treasurer for 2021 will be voted upon at that meeting.
In other actions, the board approved an agreement with Schrader Group Architecture, LLC, of Philadelphia, to provide architectural services for renovations to the high school and middle school, as well as construction of a new community building. Costs and fee schedules were not discussed in the meeting.
The annual financial report of the Governor Mifflin School District, prepared by Herbein + Company, Inc., for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, was approved by the board.
The board approved the request of Kelly Schroll Wood to complete a school counseling internship in the spring, as a requirement of her Kutztown University master's program. Sue Hepner, a Mifflin Park Elementary guidance counselor, will serve as Wood’s mentor.
Stephanie Seifrit, director of human resources, was approved to serve as Governor Mifflin’s administrative representative to the Berks County School Districts Health Trust, serving out the remainder of Dr. Steven Gerhard’s two-year term through June 30, 2022. Dr. Gerhard has resigned from the district effective Dec. 31.
In the area of pupil services, the school board approved an agreement with the Wyomissing location of New Story School to provide special education services during the 2020–2021 school year at the rate of $280 per day.
Also, the board approved an agreement with ProCare Therapy to generate special education reports based on raw data provided by school psychologists within the district. ProCare reports will be generated, at $80 per hour, only for appropriate student cases.
In addition, the board approved an agreement with Hogan Learning Academy to provide special education serviced for an unnamed student during the 2020-2021 school year at the rate of $420 per day.
The board approved the use of various gyms at the high school, intermediate school, Cumru Elementary, Brecknock Elementary, and Mifflin Park Elementary from Dec. 1 to March 15, 2021, for fifth and sixth grade boys’ and girls’ youth basketball. Custodial charges are to be determined.
Also, the board approved the use of the high school parking lot by the Reading Choral Society on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a live recording of Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus." There will be no charge for the concert.