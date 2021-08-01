DOUGLASS TWP, Pa. - GPS technology helped rescuers find people stuck on the Schuylkill River.
Officials say three people went into the river on inflatable boats around dinner time Saturday. It's reported the people got lost when the sun went down.
Rescue crews say they knew the boaters were somewhere between Pottstown and Douglass Township in Berks County.
Fortunately, the boaters had a cell phone with them.
"We were able to have the subjects contacted by phone. They sent us a GPS location where they were, which is at the mouth of the Manatawny Creek runs into the Schuylkill River," said Fire Chief, Nicholas Egan.
Egan says the people were chest deep in water but they were able to get out on their own with some assistance.