ST. LOUIS — Evan Brandon taught himself how to play the mandolin when a rare disease forced him to take a break from his strenuous studies at Princeton University.
"I was basically in and out of the hospital every few weeks," Brandon shared.
Brandon spent most of his high school years battling infections.
"I had a lot of GI issues," he continued.
He's just one of six boys who have been diagnosed with a mutation in a gene known as TLR8, which plays a fundamental role in activating the immune system.
"They have inflammatory response turned on inappropriately," explained Dr. Megan Cooper, a pediatrician at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Most patients suffer a low count of neutrophils, white blood cells that patrol the immune system and act as first responders by destroying foreign invaders.
"Their body is basically turning on without a trigger, and this high inflammatory response that they have leads to lowering of their immune cells," Cooper said.
Cooper collaborated with 30 scientists from around the world and gathered tissue samples from patients' lungs, skin, and blood.
"I think the biggest mystery is what is triggering it," Cooper stated.
Brandon received a bone marrow transplant to replenish the white blood cells. He believes it cured him and asked if he could have the naming rights for the disease.
"It's Infiltrate, spelled i-n-f-l-t-r-8, which stands for inflammation, neutropenia, bone marrow failure, lympho proliferation, caused by tlr8," Brandon explained.
"He's the one who came up with INFILTR8, which is a great name, and that's what we're calling it," Cooper said.
Since the study, two more kids with INFILTR8 have been identified, and although all are boys, researchers believe its possible girls are affected as well. They hope by increasing awareness and testing, more patients will be discovered and helped.