ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Watching her little girl swing and slide, climb and walk, is all Emily Murray ever dreamed of.
“I found out I was pregnant right before the pandemic,” said Emily.
Emily was a single woman who chose fertility treatments to start her dream of having a family. But an ultrasound at 36 weeks showed a mass in the middle of baby Elizabeth’s brain.
“Elizabeth’s story is quite unique in that her tumor was found in utero, so, we detected it before she was even born,” explained pediatric neurologist at WashU/St. Louis Children’s Hospital Dr. Jennifer Strahle.
The age, size and location of the tumor were extremely rare.
“A teratoma is a type of tumor that contains multiple types of tissues. So, it can have hair and teeth, and tissues from all over,” Dr. Strahle said.
Elizabeth’s tumor was about the size of a grapefruit. Born with fluid on the brain, Elizabeth started having seizures.
“Before we were able to take out the tumor, we had to perform surgery to drain those cysts," added Strahle.
Then when she was strong enough, another surgery to remove the tumor.
“I said, ‘Well, hold on. How much of the tumor did you get?’ And she said, ‘Oh, I think we got the whole thing.’,” Emily recalled.
Doctors believe the tumor may have caused right side cerebral palsy.
“That side of her body has the most trouble with movement and muscle tone,” said neonatal neurologist at WashU/St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Dr. Lindsay Peglar Marsala.
Now, at two and a half, she’s making great strides, catching up cognitively with her peers and the latest scans show that Elizabeth is tumor free.
“It was scary, but it never felt impossible,” expressed Emily.
Elizabeth may always have weaker muscles on her right side, but doctors say it should not hold her back in any way.