Stuttering is a speech disorder where the flow of speech is disrupted by involuntary repetitions and prolongations of sounds, syllables, words, or phrases. There is currently no cure, but a recent discovery is putting researchers a step closer to one.
Communication, socioeconomic status, and even employability.
"The challenges for people who stutter are profound," said Jennifer "Piper" Below, PHD, Associate professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Some believe those who stutter have lower intelligence or the stutter is a result of childhood trauma.
"This has all been proven to be false. The one thing we know about stuttering is that it is absolutely genetic," said Below.
Now researchers have been able to pinpoint some genes that are associated with stuttering. These include genes linked to a dopamine pathway.
"Suggesting that there might be something about how the brain is processing and signaling that could be disrupted in stuttering," continued Below.
As well as genes associated with how hormones are regulated and processed in the body.
Professor Below and colleagues put this set of traits in a databank with 100,000 genetic samples.
"We were able to identify almost 10,000 people who our algorithm predicted might stutter," said Below.
Including co-author of the study, Robin Jones.
"The stuttering that I had; it began at four years of age. For people who stutter, they know exactly what they want to say, but they are not able to say it," said Robin Jones, PHD, CCC-SLP, Assistant Professor, Department of Hearing and speech Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
And now this may be the first step in giving them that voice.
"Communication is a quintessential aspect of the human experience. Hopefully by doing this work, we will be able to develop treatments," continued Jones.
Professor Below says children who stutter are roughly half boys and half girls. However, girls are more likely to recover from their stutter as they hit their pre-adolescent years.