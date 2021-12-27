The COVID-19 pandemic had a grip on the holiday season, and health officials are concerned about the surge getting stronger following the three-day Christmas weekend.
"We can tell that this omicron is everywhere," said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. "You know, not just something you're hearing about."
The new year will start the same way it did on January 1, 2021, with the U.S. fighting a pandemic.
"We've all really accepted that COVID is here to stay," said Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, an emergency physician at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. "The coronavirus is going to be endemic, meaning it's always going to be around."
The rate of daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. from the omicron variant surge has surpassed the numbers seen with the delta strain this summer, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
"We're doing everything we can to get people tested and we're also trying to get everybody vaccinated because, obviously, that's the best thing we can do," Gelber said.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are lower than the peaks reached earlier this year, but health and government officials say that could change.
"We would like to get as many people vaccinated as possible," said Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "I think that would create herd immunity, but we have to get way over 90% of people complying in order to have that done."
Officials are still stressing that those who have yet to get a shot are at a greater risk of hospitalization or worse.
"The deaths from COVID, right now, are almost entirely preventable," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst. "Even with omicron, if you are vaccinated and boosted, I can confidently say you will not die from this virus."