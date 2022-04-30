WEST ROCKHILL TWP. Pa. - A helicopter, two excavators and numerous fire engines were being used to battle a raging fire on a business property Saturday afternoon.
Rich Hill Road by Route 309 in Upper Bucks County was closed all afternoon, and the smoke could be seen from several miles away
First responders from both Bucks and Lehigh counties brought in multiple tanker trucks as well as the airborne support.
There is still no word on what may have led up to the fire. This was one of several fires to occur in the area Saturday.